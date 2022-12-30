Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr until 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr following his exit from Premier League club Manchester United.

The Portugal forward will stay in the club until 2025, according to the topflight side.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

Ronaldo became a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

Ronaldo will reportedly receive the biggest football salary in history at more than £177m per year.

The 37-year-old says he is “eager to experience a new football league in a different country”.

Ronaldo led Portugal to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, where he made history by becoming the first man to score at five different Fifa World Cups.

