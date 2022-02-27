Russia-Ukraine crisis: Missile strikes oil facilities in Vasylkiv

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued on Sunday morning, a missile has reportedly hit an oil terminal in the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv, southwest of the country’s capital, Kyiv.

This prompted authorities to urge residents to close their windows to avoid inhaling harmful substances.

Natalia Balasinovich, the town’s mayor who confirmed the incident in an online video, said that Russian missiles hit the oil storage area southwest of the air base’s main runway, adding that large flames were rising under the night sky.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, also confirmed the strike on Telegram.

Read also: Russia strikes Ukraine’s military bases with cruise missiles as conflict enters day 3

According to him, “The missile attack was carried out on the Vasilkovskaya oil depot of the KLO company. Rescuers have already left for the scene of the tragedy. Most likely, there were no casualties. It will burn for a long time. The environmental damage will be colossal.

“A natural gas pipeline was also in flames in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, after a Russian attack”, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now