Russian oil executive who criticised Putin over Ukraine war dies after falling out of window

A Russian oil executive, Ravil Maganov, who was consistent in his criticism of President Vladimir Putin over the country’s invasion of Ukraine, has died after he reportedly fell out of a hospital window.

Russian media reports that Maganov, 67, who was the chairman of Russia’s second-largest oil producer, Lukoil, died on Thursday morning after falling from a window on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow.

A Russian news outlet, Mash, reported that Maganov died “on the spot” and his body was found by medical personnel after he had checked into the hospital with complaints of heart problems.

The police say it is investigating the incident and have not yet confirmed the cause of death but believe Maganov’s death was a suicide, according to Russian-language online newspaper Lenta.ru.

A leaked report say Maganov is now the latest in a series of Russian business executives who have died in unusual circumstances this year, amid speculation that murders of top businessmen are being staged to look like suicides.

This year alone, seven Russian oligarchs have died in mysterious circumstances including Yuri Voronov,

the founder and general director of the Astra-Shipping transport and logistics company which was involved in lucrative Gazprom contracts in the Arctic, who was found dead in a swimming pool.

Another billionaire oligarch to die in a bizarre circumstance was Alexander Subbotin, an oil executive and top director at Lukoil, who was found dead after being treated with toad venom to cure a hangover.

In April, two Russian oligarchs were found dead alongside their families in luxurious homes in Russia and Spain within 24 hours of each other.

