News
Senate approves N5.07trn 2024 budget for Customs
The Senate has approved a 2024 budget of N5.079 trillion for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise, and Tariffs at Thursday’s plenary in Abuja.
The chairman of the committee, Jibrin Isah, who presented the report, said N706.43 billion was earmarked as capital expenditure by the Service for this year.
He said personnel cost stood at N225.99 billion or 31.99 percent of the budget while overhead cost was N111.76 billion or 15.82 percent.
Isah said the cost for ongoing capital projects was pegged at N148.42 billion and N220.26 billion for new projects.
READ ALSO: Reps ask finance ministry, CBN to consult before reviewing Customs exchange rates
The lawmaker added that the service planned to provide flexible windows for the perfection of illegally imported vehicles.
“There will be an intensive revenue recovery drive, using several mechanisms.
“This shall include the Systems Audit, real-time auditing, post clearance auditing, institution of revenue recovery committee, and other intelligence gathering tools.
“The revised penalties and charges in the new Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023 will improve the service’s revenue generation,’’ he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...