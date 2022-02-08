Senate, Reps to harmonise positions on NIPOST bill

The Senate will meet with the House of Representatives in the coming days to harmonise their positions on the Nigerian Postal Service bill.

The Senate passed the bill on June 8, 2021.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this while unveiling a seven- man conference committee on the harmonisation of the bill at the plenary on Tuesday.

The committee is headed by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice.

Other members of the committee are – Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Bello Mandiya, Akon Eyakenyi, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Istifanus Gyang and Abba Moro.

