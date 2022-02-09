News
Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 9, 2022
These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.
1. 2023: Akwa Ibom dismisses claims on Gov Emmanuel’s endorsement of successor
The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, on Tuesday described as false insinuations that Governor Udom Emmanuel has endorsed the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Enoh, as his successor. Read More
2. Former APC chairman joins PDP in Plateau
A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Latep Dabang, on Tuesday switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with his supporters. Read More
3. INEC to deploy three National Commissioners, others for FCT council election
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Tuesday the commission would deploy three National Commissioners to supervise the February 12 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election. Read More
4. Court stops EFCC from arraigning Okorocha for alleged N2.9bn fraud
Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating or arraigning a former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, for alleged fraud. Read More
5. Kanu warns on smear campaign against IPOB, lawyers
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned saboteurs to desist from engaging in smear campaigns against the group. Read More
6. Igboho’s continued detention in Benin Republic a miscarriage of justice – Gani Adams
The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Tuesday, condemned the continued detention of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho by the Beninese government. Read More
7. FUEL QUEUES: Marketers give date for resupply, seek compensation for bad product
Over the weekend, motorists in Lagos, Ogun State and some parts of Abuja witnessed the resurgence of queues at fuel stations, causing some persons to embark on panic buying. Read More
8. Investors lose N78.7bn as Nigeria’s stock market bearish trading reaches third day
Investors at the Nigeria stock market lost N78.7 billion on Tuesday as the bourse bearish trading entered its third day. Read More
9. One dead, two injured in Kano gas explosion
One person has been confirmed dead, with two others seriously injured in a gas explosion that occurred in Ijarawa Village, Bichi local government area of Kano State, in the early hours of Tuesday. Read More
10. World Cup Playoffs: Salah vows to avenge AFCON final defeat to Senegal
Mohamed Salah is looking forward to the next time Egypt will be meeting with Senegal so his country could avenge their defeat of last Sunday. Read More
