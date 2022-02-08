One dead, two injured in Kano gas explosion

One person has been confirmed dead, with two others seriously injured in a gas explosion that occurred in Ijarawa Village, Bichi local government area of Kano State, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed this while briefing journalists, said the surviving victims were handed over to Bichi Police Outpost for onward transfer to the hospital for treatment.

“We received a distress call from Inspector Daiyabu Tukur of the Bichi Police Outpost at 7:46 am, that a vehicle conveying cooking gas cylinders fell on the road and one of the cylinders exploded.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent our team to the scene at about 8:00 a.m. to rescue the victims.

READ ALSO: Two more crew members found dead, four still missing after oil vessel explosion in Delta

“A J5 commercial vehicle, with number plate FB 52 LAD, was heading to Katsina from Kano and was conveying cooking gas cylinders when it fell and exploded.

“One person died in the explosion while two people survived. The deceased was identified as Maikano Muhammad, 45, while one Abdullahi Usman, 40, and another victim were rescued alive.

“The cause of incident is under investigation,” Abdullahi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now