Long queues in Kwara, as fuel scarcity persists

A number of filling stations in Kwara State have begun to witness long queues as a result of nascent fuel scarcity in the state.

While some filling stations don’t sell fuel at all, few others in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, subject residents to difficulty.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that motorists struggled to buy fuel as most filling stations selling the commodity either had little to sell or were short of the product.

In a conversation with some struggling motorists at Ola Oil Ogidi in Ilorin, it was gathered that some filling stations had started to hoard fuel in the hope that its price would skyrocket anytime soon.

Read also: Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG issues 14-day nationwide strike notice

A motorist identified as Bolaji Hasssn said, “Yesterday, I went through a lot of stress getting fuel. This morning we are on it again. This unfortunate development is uncalled for. I hope this situation does not result in some people selling the commodity more than the pump price”.

Since the situation was not getting any better, motorists may resort to buying the community from the black market.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now