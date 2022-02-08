Igboho’s continued detention in Benin Republic a miscarriage of justice – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Tuesday, condemned the continued detention of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho by the Beninese government.

Igboho’s lead counsel, Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), confirmed on Sunday the tiny West African nation has extended his client’s detention by another six months.

Adams, who reacted to the development in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, described the activist’s continued detention as “miscarriage of justice.”

He stressed that the Yoruba Nation campaigner did not commit any crime by demanding secession for the South-West.

He said the Beninese government had taken the case beyond legal procedure by extending Igboho’s detention.

Adams said: “There was a miscarriage of justice in the way Igboho’s detention was extended without trial. It is evident that the Benin Republic has taken Igboho’s case far beyond the normal legal procedures.

READ ALSO: No freedom for Igboho, as Benin Republic extends detention period by six months

“The extension of the detention of Igboho further exposed the frailty in the administration of justice. The young man’s rights have been abused without trial. He had not been convicted of any offence. The law of any country that claims to be guided by the rule of law should be explicit on the rights of citizens.”

Igboho was arrested at a Cotonou airport in July last year.

He was later arraigned for entering the country illegally.

The activist’s arrest came a few days after the Department of State Service (DSS) raided his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, and declared him wanted for alleged possession of AK-47 rifles and 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now