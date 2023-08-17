AGF, DSS slammed with N254bn suit over death during raid on Igboho’s residence

A N254 billion lawsuit has been filed by the widow and children of one Olalekan Adisa, who was reportedly brutally murdered when Sunday Adeyemo’s home in Soka, Sanyo Area, Ibadan, was attacked during the movement for the Yoruba Nation.

The claim was brought on their behalf in Ibadan’s High Court of Oyo State against the Attorney General of the Federation and two other individuals as special, aggravated, and/or exemplary damages.

The State Security Service and the State Director, State Security Service, Oyo State Command, are additional respondents in the lawsuit.

The applicants are Mrs Abiola Adisa (suing as the wife and next of kin of Mr Saheed Olalekan Adisa (deceased)), Khamis Adisa, Majid Adisa, and Edris Adisa (2nd, 3rd, and 4th applicants suing through their guardian and/or their best friend, Mrs Abiola Adisa).

The applicants in suit No M/368/2023 sued the respondents for the infringement of the deceased’s fundamental human rights.

Alliyu is asking the court for an order compelling the respondents jointly and severally to pay the applicants the sum of N4,753,800,000 as special damages for the upkeep of the applicant, the deceased’s mother, and those of their three children as hitherto performed by the deceased.

Read Also: ‘I have not abandoned Yoruba Nation agitation,’ Sunday Igboho insists

An order of court awarding the sum of N250bn as exemplary and/or aggravated damages for breaching the applicant’s husband and/or father Olalekan Adisa’s (deceased’s) fundamental rights by killing him in the course of an alleged illegal and/or unlawful invasion of Sunday Igboho’s residence between 1am and 3am on July 1, 2021.

An order compelling the respondents to release the corpse of Adisa (deceased) and that of Yekinni Abdulfatahi immediately to the applicant for a dignifying burial after a court-ordered autopsy in Adeoyo General Hospital, Ring Road, Ibadan, or any other government hospital as may be ordered by the court with pathologists of both parties in attendance and reports of the autopsy filed within seven days of conducting the same.

An order directing the respondents to tender a public apology in two national dailies, The PUNCH and the Nigerian Tribune, for breaching the fundamental human rights of the applicant’s deceased husband.

The Department of State Services in June 2021 confirmed a raid on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The secret police also confirmed that some of Igboho’s guards were arrested and two killed after a gun duel.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, said the secret police carried out the raid after intelligence reports revealed that Igboho stockpiled weapons in his house.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now