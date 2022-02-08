Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday February 8, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Osinbajo dismisses reports on declaration of 2023 presidential bid

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday dismissed reports on the planned declaration of his 2023 presidential bid after the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention slated for February 26. Read More

2. EFCC: ‘Magu’s case is work in progress,’ AGF Malami offers excuse for delayed trial

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Monday, explained why the trial of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was being delayed. Read More

3. Buhari returns to Abuja after attending AU Summit in Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday returned to Abuja after participating in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Read More

4. Court to hear Kanu’s suit against Nigerian govt February 28

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed February 28 for hearing of a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read More

5. Edo Assembly confirms eight commissioner nominees

The Edo State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed eight out of the nine commissioner-nominees presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Read More

6. NGX: Okomu, NEM among top losers as investors drop N40bn in eight hours

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N40 billion following the dip in equity capitalisation by 0.16 percent after eight hours of trading on Monday. Read More

7. Two more crew members found dead, four still missing after oil vessel explosion in Delta

Two more bodies have been recovered at the scene of oil vessel explosion in Delta State. Read More

8. Dowen College accuses dead student, Sylvester Oromoni’s family of ‘ambush’

Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos on Monday told the state Coroner’s Court in Ikeja that it was ambushed by Mr. Sylvester Oromoni Snr, father of a late student of school, Sylvester jnr. Read More

9. Jonathan’s abducted cousin regains freedom after 14 days in captivity

Mr. Japhtah Yekorogha, the abducted cousin of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has regained his freedom. Read More

10. OFFICIAL: Eguavoen returns to Technical Director role, Amuneke becomes Eagles coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as Interim Technical Adviser while former international Emmanuel Amuneke drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen. Read More

