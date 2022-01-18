Sports
Senegal top AFCON group as Guinea advance despite defeat
The Teranga Lions of Senegal have finished the group stage as winners of their group B despite playing a goalless draw in their final game.
Senegal were held by Malawi, with Habib Diallo and Sadio Mane going close but could not convert the chances successfully.
Malawi had the award of a penalty overturned following a video assistant referee review, and the result was not enough to see them go through automatically.
The Malawians finish third in the table on four points and could yet qualify for the last 16 in Cameroon as one of four best-ranked third-placed sides.
Read Also: Super Eagles working on reducing missed chances, says Eguavoen
On second place was Guinea, who also finished on four points but advanced to the last 16 automatically as group runners-up on head-to-head record.
Guinea progressed despite losing their final Group B match 2-1 against already-eliminated Zimbabwe.
Liverpool’s Naby Keita was on the scoresheet for Guinea but will be unavailable for selection in their next game after picked up a second yellow card.
The match saw referee Salima Mukansanga make history, as the Rwandan became the first woman to referee a Nations Cup game.
