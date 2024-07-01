SEPLAT, TRANSCORP HOTEL, UCAP, LASACO top list of stocks to watch this week Business/The entities

SEPLAT, TRANSCORP HOTEL, LASACO and UCAP topped the list of stocks to watch in the new week after investors gained N178.05 billion after five days of trading.

The equities market crossed the 100,000 basis points last week as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose +0.32% to close at 100,057.49 points from 99,743.05 points the previous week.

Similarly, investors in the equities market enjoyed three days of profit making and raked in N178.05 billion as market capitalisation rose to N56.60 trillion from N56.42 trillion the previous week driven by strong performances by stocks like SEPLAT, TRANSCOHOT, and UCAP.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

SEPLAT • 3,794.90 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Seplat Petroleum Development Co. (SEPLAT) is NGN 3,794.90. SEPLAT closed its last trading day (Friday, June 28, 2024) at 3,794.90 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Seplat Petroleum Development began the year with a share price of 2,310.00 NGN and has since gained 64.3% on that price valuation, ranking it 11th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about SEPLAT knowing the stock has accrued 22% over the past four-week period alone—21st best on NGX.

Seplat Petroleum Development Co. is the 100th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 21 – Jun 28, 2024). SEPLAT has traded a total volume of 4.25 million shares—in 2,684 deals—valued at NGN 13.5 billion over the period, with an average of 67,537 traded shares per session. A volume high of 802,545 was achieved on May 17th, and a low of 73 on April 16th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

