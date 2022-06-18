SERAP asks INEC to prosecute vote-buyers in Ekiti election

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute all those involved in vote-buying in the Ekiti State governorship election.

The group was reacting to the arrest of some people by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC) for alleged involvement in vote-buying during the election.

In a series of tweets on its Twitter handle, SERAP charged the commission to bring all politicians and their agents involved in vote-buying and other unethical conducts during the election to book.

It wrote: “BREAKING: #EkitiDecides2022: We’re suing to compel INEC to prosecute anyone suspected to be responsible for vote-buying and electoral bribery in Ekiti State and the politicians who sent them.”

