Peter Obi reportedly returns from 3-day Egypt trip

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reportedly returned from a three-day trip to Egypt on Saturday.

The ex-Anambra State governor travelled to Egypt on Tuesday to study how the North African nation manages its power, education, and finance sectors.

Read also: Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Fr Mbaka’s ‘stingy man’ criticism

A Twitter user simply identified as @Comradephils confirmed Obi’s return to Nigeria on the microblogging platform.

He wrote: “Leader of the new Nigeria, @peterobi arrives at Abuja Airport in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now