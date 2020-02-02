SERAP says it’s won round one in battle to get details of jumbo pensions to ex-govs

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said on Sunday, it had won the latest round in the legal battle to compel 36 state governors to disclose the details of payment of life pensions to former governors.

The organisation said with the development, Nigerians who had been keen to know the names and number of former governors and other officials collecting pensions may soon have some answers.

SERAP’s statement followed a ruling by Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja last week that granted leave clearing the way for SERAP to advance its case to compel the 36 state governors in Nigeria to disclose details of payment of billions of naira of tax-payers’ money as life pensions to former governors and other ex-officials under their respective state pension laws between 1999 and 2019.

In a statement on Sunday, by Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP Deputy Director, the organisation said that Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo, in granting the leave stated: “After going through the Application filed by SERAP supported by 18 paragraphs Affidavit, with supporting exhibits, statement of facts, and verifying affidavits and written address in support, leave is hereby granted for SERAP to pursue its suit.”

Justice Ogunbanjo-Giwa granted the order following the argument in court on an exparte motion by SERAP’s counsel Kolawole Oluwadare. The suit is adjourned to Monday, March 10, 2020 for hearing of the substantive suit.

SERAP had in the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/19/2020 filed last month sought: “an order for leave to apply for judicial review and an order of mandamus to direct and/or compel the 36 state governors to publish names and number of former governors and other officials that have received pensions and the total amounts received between 1999 and 2019 and have at the same time served and/or serving as members of the National Assembly.”

The suit followed SERAP’s Freedom of Information (FoI) requests dated 9th December, 2019 to the governors, expressing concern that: “granting pension for life to ex-governors and other officials represents the use of public office to advance private interests, suggests the misuse of legitimate discretion for improper reasons, and has created a more cynical public view of politics and politicians.”

According to SERAP, only two governors, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Kwara State governor, Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, responded to its FoI requests. Although Mr Okowa directed his Head of Service to send the details requested, no information was received as at the time of filing the suit.

SERAP also said: “Governor Abdulrazaq provided a copy of the pension law and list of former governors and ex-officials receiving pensions in Kwara State under the state’s Governor and Deputy Governor (Payment of Pension) Law, 2010, naming Cornelius O. Adebayo; Mohammed Shaaba Lafiagi; Sayomi Simon Adediji; Bukola Saraki; and Ogundeji Joel Afolabi as recipients of life pensions in the state. However, the governor did not state the amounts that have so far been collected, and whether the state would pursue recovery of the pensions paid.”

