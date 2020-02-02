Why I am being persecuted – Omo- Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege, said on Sunday the litigation seeking to remove him from the upper legislative chamber over his purported conviction by a United States court was part of the 2023 political intrigues.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the deputy Senate president said the court case filed against him on account of the US conviction was a mere distraction.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had last week dismissed the suit challenging the eligibility of Omo-Agege over an alleged conviction in the US.

According to him, the faceless political foes were determined to distract the National Assembly leadership from cooperation with the Executive arm of government in the bid to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The statement read: “Recall that last week, Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court in Bwari, Abuja, had dismissed the suit challenging the eligibility of the Deputy President of the Senate over an alleged conviction in the United States.

“The court held that the case against Omo-Agege in the US was merely a non-criminal trial and awarded N1million fine against the claimants, a hitherto unknown Incorporated Trustees of Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, for wasting the time of the court.”

“If these faceless people knew, like the local enemies that I am not easily intimidated, I am very sure they wouldn’t have gone on this fruitless voyage.

“This is not the first time we have been through this; I pray it is the last time. But to the extent they chose not to make it the last time, they also have me to contend with because I don’t suffer fools gladly.

“For those who don’t know, they will get to know in the not too distant future.

“But having said that, I saw all of it and those behind it as mere irritants who were determined to distract me and the leadership of the National Assembly from the path of cooperation with the Executive arm (of government) to enable us to deliver the dividends of democracy as promised to our constituency during the electioneering campaigns.

“I am glad and indebted to the leadership of the Senate and indeed all of my colleagues who saw through this from the very outset and called it what exactly it is: that they were just people who were mischievous, doing permutations with respect to 2023 when no one knows who will be alive tomorrow.”

