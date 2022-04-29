Metro
Seven die in Ogun auto crash
At least seven persons were confirmed dead and five others injured in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said a Mazda bus and a truck were involved in the accident which occurred at Ogunmakin along the highway.
He blamed the accident on reckless driving by the bus driver.
Umar said: “A total 16 persons, 15 of them male adults, were involved in the accident.
READ ALSO: Woman, daughters die in Ogun auto crash
“Five men were injured while six men and one woman died in the mishap.
“The injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun, for medical treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara, also in Ogun.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...