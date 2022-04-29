Connect with us

Metro

Seven die in Ogun auto crash

Published

3 mins ago

on

At least seven persons were confirmed dead and five others injured in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said a Mazda bus and a truck were involved in the accident which occurred at Ogunmakin along the highway.

He blamed the accident on reckless driving by the bus driver.

Umar said: “A total 16 persons, 15 of them male adults, were involved in the accident.

READ ALSO: Woman, daughters die in Ogun auto crash

“Five men were injured while six men and one woman died in the mishap.

“The injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun, for medical treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara, also in Ogun.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ten + 20 =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...