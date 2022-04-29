Seven die in Ogun auto crash

At least seven persons were confirmed dead and five others injured in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said a Mazda bus and a truck were involved in the accident which occurred at Ogunmakin along the highway.

He blamed the accident on reckless driving by the bus driver.

Umar said: “A total 16 persons, 15 of them male adults, were involved in the accident.

“Five men were injured while six men and one woman died in the mishap.

“The injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun, for medical treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara, also in Ogun.”

