Metro
Suspected militia kill three farmers in fresh attack on Benue community
Heavily armed gunmen suspected to be militia on Friday, killed three farmers including a woman, and injured others when they attacked a community called Tse-Tumen in the Turan Council Ward of Logo local government area of Benue State.
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Nathaniel Ikyur, who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, said the attackers stormed the village in the night with their cattle, attacked and killed the victims.
“A community leader in the affected area, Chief Joseph Anawa, said it was the second time in two weeks that the terrorists would invade and cause mayhem to the area, stressing that the other time they came one person was killed,” Ikyur said.
“Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke have been mobilised and they have moved into the community to help protect the lives and property of residents,” he added.
Read also: Gunmen abduct 10 Miyetti Allah members in Anambra
The CSP also said that in another attack in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma local government area on the same night, a pregnant woman identified as Tabitha Azahan was shot by unknown assailants.
“A pregnant woman, Mrs. Tabitha Azahan was returning from Daudu to Gbajimba on a motorcycle around 8pm when the assailants laid an ambush for her between Kaseyo and Torkula villages and shot her.
“Mrs. Azahan was then taken to Gbajimba General Hospital around 11pm for medical attention where doctors have been giving her the needed attention to save her life,” the CPS added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...