Suspected militia kill three farmers in fresh attack on Benue community

Heavily armed gunmen suspected to be militia on Friday, killed three farmers including a woman, and injured others when they attacked a community called Tse-Tumen in the Turan Council Ward of Logo local government area of Benue State.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Nathaniel Ikyur, who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, said the attackers stormed the village in the night with their cattle, attacked and killed the victims.

“A community leader in the affected area, Chief Joseph Anawa, said it was the second time in two weeks that the terrorists would invade and cause mayhem to the area, stressing that the other time they came one person was killed,” Ikyur said.

“Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke have been mobilised and they have moved into the community to help protect the lives and property of residents,” he added.

Read also: Gunmen abduct 10 Miyetti Allah members in Anambra

The CSP also said that in another attack in Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma local government area on the same night, a pregnant woman identified as Tabitha Azahan was shot by unknown assailants.

“A pregnant woman, Mrs. Tabitha Azahan was returning from Daudu to Gbajimba on a motorcycle around 8pm when the assailants laid an ambush for her between Kaseyo and Torkula villages and shot her.

“Mrs. Azahan was then taken to Gbajimba General Hospital around 11pm for medical attention where doctors have been giving her the needed attention to save her life,” the CPS added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now