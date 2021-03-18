Should we pray for recolonization? | Ripples Nigeria

Graffiti
Should we pray for recolonization?
There is really nothing exciting about writing on this government anymore. The issues are one sided like driving on a one-way street. No colour. The government at the level of the Presidency seems to be floating towards the end of its tenure praying not to be embarrassed or taken by surprise from any quarters, hence its seeming sensitivity to criticisms.
The inflationary rate recently shows that it is firmly in the double digit realm, indicating that the days when we wallowed in single digit enjoyment seem long gone forever. The major component of this surge is the food inflationary rate which is directly tied to the insecurity in the northern part of the country and the instability that has thrown up leading to the short but very symbolic food blockade that happened sometime last month.
The situation in the country shows very clearly that a colourless leadership can only just sit down and watch every other component of national life decelerate and wither away. The helplessness that has come into power in the last 15 months continues to be a source of wonderment to observers.
It is almost like truly we are in a system where nobody is held accountable to anything or anybody. The only efficiency we see is that of the malaise. We have even been told that the House of Representative is broke. Long over due because that has always been a conduit without any parallel justification for its continued existence, except to join the optics that we have a democracy albeit a plastic model.
Much as one would really not like to join the band wagon of the wailers, it is virtually impossible to remain optimistic about the future of this country under this leadership.
Things are so bad that they cannot even continue the ‘try your luck’ governance that had been their mainstay. Now we just sit down and watch as the country goes to the dogs.
Yes, it has really gone to the dogs. What with banditry taking centre stage, rooting the insurgents in the North-East off the front pages, making those ones struggle for relevance. This situation is impacting very negatively on two very strong components of national development – Education and Food security.
Today, it is looking like what Boko Haram could not achieve in decimating education in the North, banditry in one fell swoop seems to have achieved.
We have read reports of schools shut down in whole local government areas as a result. Farmers can no longer go to their farms and the situation is now leading to the kind of political instability that has never been seen before in our land.
This is truly really boring because it’s the same story daily. The same sad story of ineptitude at the level of policy in its formation and in its execution.
What do we do? Do we pray for a messiah or a much more practical approach – a recolonisation?
Author: Joseph Edgar
