Simy Nwankwo bags brace in Crotone’s thrashing of Benevento

Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has returned to scoring goals as his two goals on Sunday helped Crotone beat Benevento 4-1.

The Serie A clash at the Stadio Ezio Scida saw the Nigeria international take his tally to five goals this season in 18 appearances in the Italian topflight.

Crotone got ahead in the fourth minute when Benevento’s Kamil Glik put the ball into his own net.

Nwankwo then added the hosts’ second and third goals in the 29th and 54th respectively before Milos Vulic scored to seal the rout on 65 minutes.

Benevento scored only a consolation late on through Iago Falque, after losing Marco Sau to a red card as they ended the game with 10 men.

The win was Crotone’s third win of the season, and they remain bottom of the league, standing two points from safety.

