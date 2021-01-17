Sanwo-Olu orders police to impound vehicles with covered number plate in Lagos

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the state police command to impound vehicles with covered number plate in the state.

The Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Femi Moliki, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the squad operatives had impounded six vehicles with covered number plate in different parts of the state.

He added that the governor’s directive was re-echoed to operatives by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Moliki said five of the vehicles had been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences while the sixth, a Mercedes Benz, ML 350 was intercepted and impounded by RRS operatives in Victoria Island on Saturday night.

He said: “There was a short drama as the driver of the Mercedes Benz, 32- year- old Adam Oluremi, threatened and mobilized a military man to shoot the officers.

“However, this was professionally managed by the squad and the vehicle was successfully towed to RRS headquarters.

“The police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who was briefed on the matter, directed that the vehicle be impounded and the driver prosecuted. He maintained that nobody is above the law of the land.

“Meanwhile, the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has charged officers of the squad to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities, maintaining that they should be civil and firm in enforcing the law.

“He urged the officers to be dedicated and not give room for distractions while on duty.”

