Police arrests 13 traffic robbery suspects in Lagos

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos on Wednesday arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers in the Ojota area of the state.

The RRS Commander, Yinka Egbeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the robbery suspects were arrested while lurking around the Old Toll-Gate and Olusosun Dumpsite in Ojota, Lagos.

The suspects are: Akeredola Taiwo (33), Oriyomi Solola (28), Olanrewaju Sikiru (25), Hakeem Ridwan (22), Joseph Ovie (33), Muhammadu Aminu (32), and Monday Nweke (35).

Others are – Emmanuel Anthony (24), Onyeka Muoghara (40), Salaudeen Rilwan (32), Kayode Dele (31), Silas Manner (27) and Favour Elijah (26).

Egbeyemi said some of the robbery suspects were caught red-handed while taking drugs in their hideouts around the corridor.

According to him, they were recognized and pointed out by residents and eyewitnesses who have been involved in some of the previous traffic robberies and other crimes perpetrated in the areas.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

He said the state government is determined to eradicate traffic robbery in the state.

