International
Six die in India’s helicopter crash
At least six people died when a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed in the Kedarnath area of India’s Himalayan region on Tuesday.
The Indian police chief, Ashok Kumar, told journalists that two pilots and four pilgrims died in the crash in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
He added that a rescue team had been sent to the site.
Read also:Russian warplane crashes into apartment building, killing 13 people
Kedarnath is a key pilgrimage site that is shut every winter.
Footage from the scene of the crash showed smoke billowing from a spot nestled in between some hills, surrounded by dark clouds.
“It is too early to determine the cause of the accident, but poor weather could be a factor,” Kumar added.
