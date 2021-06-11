SocialMediaTrends: #June12 — Nigerians to protest against 'civilian dictatorship', killings in S'East, others | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: #June12 — Nigerians to protest against ‘civilian dictatorship’, killings in S’East, others
The #June12thProtest was the leading hashtag on social media platforms on Friday as Nigerian youths plan to stage a nationwide protest against bad governance.
Online protesters promoting the hashtag are calling for an end to insecurity, police brutality, tarrif hike, human right violation, corruption and a host of other societal ills.
The June 12 date is significant because of the 1993 presidential election which was won by Moshood Abiola. The election is considered by many as the fairest ever polls conducted in Nigeria, but was annulled by the then Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has however opted out of the Saturday’s protest, citing security reasons.
But other agitators for the protest have vowed not to back down despite threats from state governors and security operatives to deal ruthlessly with protesters.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘Ask him A, he will define Q’ — How Nigerians reacted to Buhari’s interview
We culled these agitations from social media:
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....