SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians lament as another ‘ponzi’ scheme, 86FB, appears to have crashed

Nigerians have taken to social media to register their displeasure and to lament the crashing of 86FB investment platform where millions of naira seem to have been trapped.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that thousands of Nigerians invested their funds in the platform that claims to return 3% profit on the initial investment.

The juicy investment platform claims to be a global online gambling company based in London, England.

It was observed by Ripples Nigeria that 86FB was no longer paying investors on the platform, although the company is yet to admit the platform has crashed.

Many Nigerians have likened the investment platform to a ponzi scheme, especially as this is happening at a time that many persons have lost their monies to false promises by business owners.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

A thread on #86Fb 1/20 86Fb or 86 FOOTBALL like y’all know it is a big time BOMB ⚠️ I did some background details investigation on the company and owners 86fb as dubbed to be the official platform name or should I say the parent company of 86z and 86w.#ponzi — 🇨🇦Canadian Spirit🇨🇦 (@Princeflexzy0) April 26, 2022

Me and my guy talked about this #86fb thing and we concluded it’s risky and a scam , baba go for my back go put money and now 86fb or 86fz have pic.twitter.com/7A1avGwaT7 — sukuna (@sukunaUTD) April 26, 2022

86fb investors after trying to withdraw their money since yesternight. pic.twitter.com/teyiOZw723 — Da Ondo chief (@Naija_talker) April 26, 2022

#86fb users rn: one last chance make I withdraw my money pic.twitter.com/ew0VnYcwDW — Peculiar tega (@pecky_08) April 26, 2022

Shey my eyes dey deceive me ni abi 86fb don crash#86fb #ponzi pic.twitter.com/KfCcrug84j — AsadNigerian💔 (@ChukwuMarvelou5) April 26, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed

