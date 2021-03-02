SocialMediaTrends: Sowore's 'spiritual adviser' in court; Obagoal vs Burna Boy - who is richer? | Ripples Nigeria

Massive engagements trailed Omoyele Sowore’s unique appearance in court as well as other subjects that made the rounds on social media on Tuesday.

Sowore

Rights activist and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore bamboozled Nigerians with his ‘statement appearance’ to a Magistrate court sitting on Tuesday, after a spiritualist, clad in ‘juju’ regalia, was spotted among his entourage.

Viral videos shared on social media showed the ‘Juju’ priest seated beside Sowore in the court premises, flipping his horse-whip and mumbling to himself as they waited for the hearing to proceed.

The SaharaReporters CEO’s lingering case of unlawful detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, which has since restricted him to the four walls of Abuja has continued to be fraught with several adjournments.

Some Nigerians who have chosen to be sensational with their responses to the rather hilarious display have suggested that Sowore had learnt from a self-acclaimed Yourba activist, Sunday Igboho, who was also once spotted fully ‘amoured’ with bulletproof charms at his protest rally against Fulani herdsmen in Ibadan.

Others have also argued that the African spiritualist was no different from a Christian or Islamic cleric.

Sowore, who later echoed his stance on his dramatic appearance via Twitter had this to say, “The Gods Are Not To Blame”- Ola Rotimi #RevolutionNow #BuhariMustGo”

These comments followed:

Sowore at his court hearing with his "spiritual adviser "

This country na cruise 😂😂😂. Just imagine. Lawyers in the house is this legal?

pic.twitter.com/N3rAhtU2Ge — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) March 2, 2021

Babalawo in court today, Sowore just dey use FG and DSS catch cruise. pic.twitter.com/Th1dJsOrqF — Olúyẹmí Fásípè (Igbalode Pastor) (@YemieFASH) March 2, 2021

Breaking news: Babalawo shows up for Sowore in Court today.#FreeSoworeNow pic.twitter.com/3zJPskXgpa — Arakunrin Of Nigeria🇳🇬 (@ArakunrinP) March 2, 2021

This was how Omoyele Sowore and his supporters entered the court today E don reach this level? 🙄🤔😱 pic.twitter.com/ynzNOJFRrf — Kingsley uba dike (@uba_dike) March 2, 2021

This is what @officialnairam1 called “Omo iyami, mo wa pelu e”

See Sowore confidence 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GWkmPbAt6m — GadoOfLay (@GadoALSjr) March 2, 2021

Sowore is using DSS, FG to pass his message to a larger audience He's been given that platform — Samuel Ajayi 🇳🇬🗣️🌐 (@SamdGreat01) March 2, 2021

Na madness fit heal madness…. #wegotraditional — kayswiss (@OshokoK) March 2, 2021

Sowore learnt from the best ohh the best..Sunday oo igbohooooo igboho aswearrrr… 🎶🎵🎶🎵🎶🎶🎼🎼🎼 — bigTank of Doublesouth™ (@the_bigtank) March 2, 2021

No be juju be that sowore storm court with babalawo pic.twitter.com/Gx4oGl2ML1 — Solution (@packagingI_T) March 2, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Okonjo-Iweala’s signature outfit & Miyetti Allah’s foodstuff strike

Footballers, Obafemi Martin, Burna

Tweeps also had a field day throwing bants on Tuesday as fans of Nigerian football players and music artists engaged in debates comparing the net worths of their favourites.

The debate which forced names of popular Nigerian music celebrities and football players like, Burna and 2baba, Ighalo, Mikel, Obafemi Martin’s (Obagoal) to the top of Twitter’s trends list, was an offshoot of an argument on Monday evening over who was greater between Nigerian musician and Grammy nominee, Burna boy and Nigerian professional soccer player, Obafemi Martins (Obagoal).

The argument ensued after Nigerian recording artiste, CDQ in a series of tweets, knocked Burna and members of his entourage for disrespecting Martins.

But the conversation on both celebrities’ net-worths roused interesting takes from many Nigerians thus:

Obafemi Martins wey go comot your net worth from him breast pocket — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 2, 2021

Football money is blood money — Karren (@karrenbabe01) March 2, 2021

Someone said this is Obafemi Martins advising Burna Boy 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SqNjmD9EAs — 𝕆𝕕𝕠𝕘𝕨𝕦 𝕄𝕒𝕜𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕜𝕚 🇳🇬📍 (@maazi_chinedu) March 1, 2021

No reason am bros. Those guys no reach their Davido, Wizkid level. Check their pay after tax, u go see say nothing much dey there — sabali~patience (@BSubstance) March 2, 2021

I remember when Mikel Obi allegedly snubbed 2Baba at a nightclub in London, people actually argued that 2Baba was richer than Mikel. Mikel was already earning £80,000 weekly then guyyyy🤣🤣 — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) March 2, 2021

football has more reach than afrobeats. — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕁𝕟𝕣. (@kusssman) March 2, 2021

Six months too long. Wizkid’s earnings isn’t fixed or stable. — Mr Slim 'L' Thick (@MrSlimThick) March 2, 2021

There’s nobody’s blood that can produce that kind of money…

Omo! football money is from Heaven’s Current Account🥵 — AlexKing17 (@Alexking173) March 2, 2021

When it comes to money, yes we know athletes make more, but fame? Music cut across every walk of life.

You have to be on Messi Ronaldo level to be compared to Major Musical artistes — H🐙 (@Hoekage77) March 2, 2021

Church money na the highest sha, Apostle Suleiman get 3 PJs, who is Obagoal again? 😂😂😂 — Alhaji Royz🀄️ (@royzkingin) March 2, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

