 APC to review constitution ahead of 2023 election | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

APC to review constitution ahead of 2023 election

Published

3 hours ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the process for the review of its constitution ahead of the 2023 general election.

The Secretary of APC National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this while inaugurating the party’s eight-man Constitutional Review Committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

The committee is headed by Prof. Tahir Mamman.

Other members of the team are – Prof. Dakas Dakas, Mr. Akinremi Olaide, Dr. Ego Ezuma, Mr. Mohammed Kumaila, Mr. Shuaibu Aruwa, and Mr. Ekokoi Solomon.

He said: “At the formation stages, parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration.

“But as a pro-peoples party, the APC leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party: that is the people, the masses.

“Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party on the continent with the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise.

READ ALSO: APC to triple membership ahead of 2023 election – Gov Bello

“For this reason, we must have a set of laws that is near perfect, by filling the lacunas. Therefore, your work is well set out for you.”

Akpanudoedehe said the capacities of members of the committee were not in doubt.

According to him, the party, therefore, expects the committee to work as a team to harness its abilities for the overall benefit of the APC and its larger members.

He said the party expected the committee to seek inputs from critical stakeholders, advocacy groups, and party members in the course of its assignment.

In his remarks, Mamman thanked the party’s leadership for the confidence reposed in the team members.

He assured that the committee would work within the time frame and approach its task with all seriousness.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports5 hours ago

D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Sports6 hours ago

Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Sports7 hours ago

Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Sports1 day ago

Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
Sports1 day ago

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...

Latest Tech News

Latest7 hours ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest8 hours ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Latest1 day ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech4 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest4 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.