APC to review constitution ahead of 2023 election | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
APC to review constitution ahead of 2023 election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the process for the review of its constitution ahead of the 2023 general election.
The Secretary of APC National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this while inaugurating the party’s eight-man Constitutional Review Committee on Tuesday in Abuja.
The committee is headed by Prof. Tahir Mamman.
Other members of the team are – Prof. Dakas Dakas, Mr. Akinremi Olaide, Dr. Ego Ezuma, Mr. Mohammed Kumaila, Mr. Shuaibu Aruwa, and Mr. Ekokoi Solomon.
He said: “At the formation stages, parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration.
“But as a pro-peoples party, the APC leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party: that is the people, the masses.
“Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party on the continent with the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise.
READ ALSO: APC to triple membership ahead of 2023 election – Gov Bello
“For this reason, we must have a set of laws that is near perfect, by filling the lacunas. Therefore, your work is well set out for you.”
Akpanudoedehe said the capacities of members of the committee were not in doubt.
According to him, the party, therefore, expects the committee to work as a team to harness its abilities for the overall benefit of the APC and its larger members.
He said the party expected the committee to seek inputs from critical stakeholders, advocacy groups, and party members in the course of its assignment.
In his remarks, Mamman thanked the party’s leadership for the confidence reposed in the team members.
He assured that the committee would work within the time frame and approach its task with all seriousness.
