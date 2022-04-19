News
SocialMediaTrends: Well-wishers pray for Rita Dominic on her traditional wedding day
Encomiums were poured from friends, fans and family on social media as veteran actress Rita Dominic tied the nuptial knot in a traditional wedding with Publisher Fidelis Anosike.
All roads led to Aboh, Mbaise, Imo state where the actress hosted many celebrities and fans who came to grace the glamorious occasion.
As at the time of this report, Ripples Nigeria gathered that the couple plan to hold a reception later in the day at the landmark event centre Owerri.
The bride took to her Instagram story to share the pictures and videos of her outfits.
See how Nigerians reacted:
How Rita Dominic arrived at her traditional marriage 🔥🔥❤️@ritaUdominic pic.twitter.com/KqvUKZbMgy
— BlueprintAfric (@blueprintafric) April 19, 2022
Rita Dominic made a beautiful bride. Happy married life to her ❤🙏🏽
— Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) April 19, 2022
Extremely happy for Rita Dominic. She’s found her soul mate and the happiness is visible. Better to wait long than marry wrong. God has no time limits #ReelDeel22 it is!!!
— Wendy🛡⭐🇿🇲 (@_onlywendyy) April 19, 2022
It's definitely the guests for me. 😍 Old and strong hands in nollywood. Their joy cannot be Contained. I'm glad they turned out massively for her.
Congratulations Rita Dominic 🎉♥️ pic.twitter.com/bA3zQcDHha
— Mimi Pauls (@Paulsamimi) April 11, 2022
Dear Lord,
Thank you for giving Rita Dominic the man of her heart.
Next, make the marriage work and last. pic.twitter.com/LxGAlMsOG4
— Afri-Sagacity (@afrisagacity) April 19, 2022
By Hamzat Rasheed
