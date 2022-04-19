SocialMediaTrends: Well-wishers pray for Rita Dominic on her traditional wedding day

Encomiums were poured from friends, fans and family on social media as veteran actress Rita Dominic tied the nuptial knot in a traditional wedding with Publisher Fidelis Anosike.

All roads led to Aboh, Mbaise, Imo state where the actress hosted many celebrities and fans who came to grace the glamorious occasion.

As at the time of this report, Ripples Nigeria gathered that the couple plan to hold a reception later in the day at the landmark event centre Owerri.

The bride took to her Instagram story to share the pictures and videos of her outfits.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Chrisland schools and sex scandal involving 10-yr-old pupil

See how Nigerians reacted:

How Rita Dominic arrived at her traditional marriage 🔥🔥❤️@ritaUdominic pic.twitter.com/KqvUKZbMgy — BlueprintAfric (@blueprintafric) April 19, 2022

Rita Dominic made a beautiful bride. Happy married life to her ❤🙏🏽 — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) April 19, 2022

Extremely happy for Rita Dominic. She’s found her soul mate and the happiness is visible. Better to wait long than marry wrong. God has no time limits #ReelDeel22 it is!!! — Wendy🛡⭐🇿🇲 (@_onlywendyy) April 19, 2022

It's definitely the guests for me. 😍 Old and strong hands in nollywood. Their joy cannot be Contained. I'm glad they turned out massively for her. Congratulations Rita Dominic 🎉♥️ pic.twitter.com/bA3zQcDHha — Mimi Pauls (@Paulsamimi) April 11, 2022

Dear Lord, Thank you for giving Rita Dominic the man of her heart. Next, make the marriage work and last. pic.twitter.com/LxGAlMsOG4 — Afri-Sagacity (@afrisagacity) April 19, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now