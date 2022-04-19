Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Well-wishers pray for Rita Dominic on her traditional wedding day

Encomiums were poured from friends, fans and family on social media as veteran actress Rita Dominic tied the nuptial knot in a traditional wedding with Publisher Fidelis Anosike.

All roads led to Aboh, Mbaise, Imo state where the actress hosted many celebrities and fans who came to grace the glamorious occasion.

As at the time of this report, Ripples Nigeria gathered that the couple plan to hold a reception later in the day at the landmark event centre Owerri.

The bride took to her Instagram story to share the pictures and videos of her outfits.

See how Nigerians reacted:

By Hamzat Rasheed

