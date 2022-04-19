Nigerian govt renames National Theatre Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre

The Federal Government on Tuesday renamed the National Theatre in Lagos, to the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Center.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, confirmed the development during the signing of an agreement on the hosting of the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry in Madrid, Spain.

Nigeria will host the event in November.

The minister said the change of name was long overdue, adding that the theatre would assume the new name when the ongoing renovation works at the edifice are completed.

Mohammed added that the global conference slated to hold from November 14 to 17, would be the first event to be staged at the centre.

He said: “Nigeria will be hosting the event at the National Theatre in Lagos, which is currently being renovated at a cost of $100 million under a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is the first of such renovation of the iconic edifice in over four decades.

“In addition to the renovation, new hubs are being constructed, within the premises of the National Theatre, for fashion, Information, technology, film and music.

“With that, the National Theatre is now known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre.

“In addition, the Lagos surface rail system, to serve the National Theatre, will be commissioned ahead of the Global Conference.”

