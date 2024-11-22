Sokoto gov re-establishes Hisbah Commission to promote Islamic values, sanitize society

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto has re-established the State Hisbah Commission, emphasizing the importance of respecting citizens’ fundamental human rights while promoting Islamic norms, culture, morals, discipline, and values.

The commission’s activities will be closely monitored to prevent misconduct, intimidation, or harassment of citizens.

During the inauguration ceremony, Governor Aliyu stressed that the Hisbah’s purpose is to rid the state of social vices driven by negative morals and attitudes, such as satanic behaviors and attitudes. He emphasized that the commission is not a state police force but an organized body established to sanitize Muslims in the state.

The governor assured that any arrests made by Hisbah will be handed over to the respective security agency for onward prosecution in a court of law. He also announced that the commission will receive operational vehicles, motorcycles, and monthly cash allocations to support their work. Additionally, plans are underway to establish Hisbah offices at the local government level to expand grassroots operations.

The state Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Maihula, commended the governor’s leadership for promoting social sanity and empowering religious institutions to fulfill their mandates. He highlighted that the revival of Hisbah under the ministry’s coordination aims to uphold ethical principles and strengthen societal morals in line with Islamic values.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by Waziri Sokoto Sambo Wali Junaidu, welcomed the revival of Hisbah, emphasizing its potential to promote moral sanity and strengthen citizens’ faith for societal benefit.

Renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa praised the governor’s initiative, calling it timely and necessary. He urged Hisbah personnel to conduct their duties with patience, wisdom, and respect for the law.

Hisbah commanders from neighboring states, including Muhammad Bello Musa from Niger, Dr. Aminu Usman from Katsina, and Sheikh Umar Hassan Gusau from Zamfara, also commended the Sokoto State Government for reviving the body.

