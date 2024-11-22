N-Power beneficiaries set to protest non-payment of stipends across Nigeria

N-Power beneficiaries across the country, on Friday, announced plans to hold protests in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the non-payment of their one-year stipends by the Nigerian government.

The beneficiaries, led by Adeshina Adex, expressed their frustration and disappointment at the government’s failure to pay their stipends between October 2022 and September 2023.

Despite the programme being suspended by the Nigerian government, the beneficiaries argued that they were engaged and their services were utilised before the suspension.

“Despite repeated attempts to address this issue with the federal government of Nigeria, our pleas have been met with silence and inaction,” they said in a statement signed by their National President, Muhammad Habibu Abubakar, and Publicity Secretary, Jamilu Zakar Gumel.

The beneficiaries noted that they registered for the N-Power programme and were deployed to their places of primary assignment for a period of 12 months, from October 2022 to September 2023.

They argued that it is unfair for the government to withhold their stipends, considering the sacrifices they made during their period of service.

The protests, scheduled to take place from Monday, December 2, 2024, to Friday, December 6, 2024, will start from the National Assembly and proceed to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and finally to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) office.

A human rights lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, had earlier petitioned the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, over the non-payment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries’ decision to protest is a clear indication of their frustration and disappointment with the government’s handling of the programme. As they take to the streets to demand their rights, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to their demands.

