Southeast governors reveal when new security outfit will be unveiled

Governors of the Southeast have revealed when the new security outfit for the region will be unveiled while stating their readiness to ensure its smooth sailing when it is eventually launched.

This was revealed on Sunday during the Southeast Governors’ Forum virtual meeting alongside other Igbo leaders in Abakaliki, where they expressed their readiness to unveil a security outfit for the region.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, said that the name of the security outfit would be made known to the public during the South-east Governors’ Forum’s next meeting.

Governor Umahi also added that all the necessary arrangements for the take-off of the outfit are on course.

He said; “After unveiling the outfit, the commissioners for justice of the different South-east states would finalise a draft bill for passage into law by each state’s Houses of Assembly to give a legal backing to the security outfit.

This came months after the Second Republic Governor of old Anambra state, Jim Nwobodo charged the South- East Governors to establish a regional security outfit in the mode of the Amotekun without delay.

Nwobodo, who made the call at the convocation ceremony of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), lamented the growing insecurity in the region.

He asked the governors to establish a regional security outfit and ensure that all the state Houses of Assembly in the zone passed laws to back it up.

