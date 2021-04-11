JUST IN: South-East governors establish regional security outfit, Ebubeagu | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the five states in the South-East on Sunday agreed to establish a joint security outfit codenamed EBUBEAGU.

The governors, according to a statement posted by the Imo State government on its Twitter handle, took the decision at a security meeting held in Owerri, the state capital.

Those at the meeting were the host Hope Uzodinma, Willie Obiano (Anambra), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also at the meeting were commanders from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force Commanders, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba representatives of apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and other stakeholders.

The government wrote: “South-East Governors set up the South-East joint security outfit code-named EBUBEAGU.”

The governors’ decision to establish the security network came a few days after gunmen attacked the Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State and freed 1,844 inmates.

The hoodlums also attacked the headquarters of Imo State police command and wreaked havoc on the facility.

