Stanbic IBTC announces new appointments

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, an end-to-end financial services provider in Nigeria and member of Standard Bank Group recently announced various Board appointments across the Group.

Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, a businesswoman and social entrepreneur, was appointed Independent Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

Mr. Yinka Sanni also joined the Board of the Holding Company as a Non-Executive Director, and will serve as a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Mrs. Funeka Montjane was appointed Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

Mr. Efe Omoduemuke joined the Board of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management as an Executive Director.

other appointments were Mrs. Joyce Dimpka who was appointed Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, and Mrs. Temitope Popoola who also joins Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited as an Executive Director.

Mr. Oladele Sotubo was appointed as Executive Director on the Board of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, while Mrs. Titi Ogungbesan was appointed as the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Ventures.

A statement from the company noted that these appointments ware a reflection of the Group’s commitment to strengthening its leadership teams and driving continued growth and innovation in the financial services sector.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said: “These appointments represent a significant milestone in the flight plan of Stanbic IBTC as we continue to position ourselves as a leader in the Nigerian financial services industry. The newly appointed directors bring a wealth of multi-dimensional experience, diverse perspectives, and a deep commitment to driving excellence and innovation.”

“We are delighted to welcome these esteemed professionals to our Board of Directors. As we navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders, clients, and communities, we recognize that people are the driving force behind any company’s growth. Hence, we prioritize people over profits at Stanbic IBTC,” Demola said.

He encouraged the new appointees to make a meaningful impact in their roles while expressing confidence that their collective experience and skills would further strengthen the organization’s corporate governance.

