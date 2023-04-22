Stock roundup: Nigeria’s stock market trades N15.6 shares in four days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market splashed N15.62 billion on 3.920 billion shares in 16,856 deals this week.

This surpassed the N10.96 billion investors spent on 3.920 billion shares in 16,856 deals last week.

The Nigerian capital market operated for four days this week due to the Eid-el-Fitri holiday in the country.

Top NGX performing sector

The Conglomerates Industry was the best performing sector this week with shareholders trading 1.797 billion shares worth N2.49 billion in 931 deals.

The Financial Services Industry followed after investors traded 590.745 million shares valued at N5.61 billion in 7,869 deals.

In the Consumer Goods Industry, 313.737 million shares worth N1.213 billion exchanged hands in 1,340 deals.

Top three equities

Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc are the top three equities by a measure of volume.

Shareholders in Transcorp Plc, Access Holdings, and Fidelity Bank traded a combined total of 3.302 billion shares worth N7.99 billion in 2,375 deals this week.

These accounted for 84.23 percent and 51.21 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively

Top five gainers of the week

Transcorp Plc gained N0.76 kobo to close at N2.45 kobo, up from N1.69 kobo per share posted last week.

Ikeja Hotel’s share price was up by N0.23 kobo to move from N1.16 kobo to N1.39 kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance stock price rose by 15.79 percent to end the week at N0.66 kobo as against the opening price of N0.57 kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank gained N0.71 kobo to move from N5.09 kobo to N5.80 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price appreciated by 13.64 percent to move from N0.22 kobo to N0.25 kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

Zenith Bank lost N3.05 to close at N21.95kobo, down from N25 per share posted last week.

Champion Brew’s share price was down by N0.50kobo to close at N4.43kobo as against the opening price of N4.93kobo per share.

Africa Prudential lost N0.60kobo to drop from N6 to N5.40kobo per share.

Vitafoam’s share price dropped from N18.50 kobo to N16.90 kobo after shedding N1.60 kobo during trading.

United Bank for Africa’s share crashed from N8.50kobo to N7.85kobo per share, losing N0.65kobo in four days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now