News
Strike: Gov Ikpeazu threatens to invoke ‘No Work, No Pay policy’ in Abia
The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday threatened to introduce the “no work, no pay” rule as a policy in the state.
The governor, who stated this in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, expressed concern at the adoption of strike by some government establishments as the only means of pressing home their demands.
READ ALSO: Ikpeazu apologises to Gombe gov over Abia Cattle Market attack
He described strike actions as counterproductive in the state.
Ikpeazu stressed that though the government was ready to pay all workers their entitlements, it would resist any attempt by politicians to blackmail and undermine the well-being of innocent citizens by politicizing workers’ welfare.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...