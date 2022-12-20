Strike: Gov Ikpeazu threatens to invoke ‘No Work, No Pay policy’ in Abia

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday threatened to introduce the “no work, no pay” rule as a policy in the state.

The governor, who stated this in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, expressed concern at the adoption of strike by some government establishments as the only means of pressing home their demands.

He described strike actions as counterproductive in the state.

Ikpeazu stressed that though the government was ready to pay all workers their entitlements, it would resist any attempt by politicians to blackmail and undermine the well-being of innocent citizens by politicizing workers’ welfare.

