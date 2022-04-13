‘Suspected killer of Akwa Ibom job seeker has mental disorder,’ Father claims

The father of Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspected killer of Iniubong Umoren, a job seeker in Akwa Akwa Ibom State, told the state High Court in Uyo on Wednesday that the defendant was suffering from schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder which makes people to interpret reality abnormally.

Uduak is standing trial for the alleged raped and murder of the deceased in his father’s compound in April last year.

The defendant allegedly raped and killed Umoren after he lured her with a fake job offer.

He buried the deceased’s remains in a shallow grave in her family house where the crime took place.

Mr. Akpan, who was cross-examined by the defence counsel, Samson Adulla, told the court his son who has been changing his statements at every court sitting, has a mental disorder.

He said: “I am aware the 1st accused (Uduak) has mental problem and has visited the hospital twice in 2020.

“He suffered from a mental medical sickness called Schizophrenia and at the time of the commission of this offence, the 1st accuses person was an outpatient of University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

“The mental disorder makes people interpret reality abnormally.”

