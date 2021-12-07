Connect with us

Taye Taiwo signs one-year contract with Finnish club, Palloilijat

54 mins ago

Ex-Nigeria international, Taye Taiwo has signed a one-year contract with Finnish third division club Palloilijat.

The contract will begin from January 1, 2022, according to a statement.

Taiwo previously played in Finland with HJK Helsinki and RoPS.

The 36-year-old spent the 2015/16 campaign with HJK Helsinki, scoring six goals in 32 league appearances.

He went on to spend two seasons with RoPS appearing in 60 games with two goals to his name.

Recall that Taiwo once played for top European clubs like Olympique Marseille, AC Milan, Queens Park Rangers, Dynamo Kiev and Bursaspor.

