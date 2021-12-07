UCL: Messi, Mbappe shine as PSG beat Brugge, Man City lose at Leipzig

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both bagged a brace each to help Paris Saint-Germain beat Club Brugge 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Mbappe bagged a record with his efforts as he became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals.

Messi also scored twice either side of a Brugge’s consolation, which came when Mats Rits beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a slotted finish.

The hosts were already guaranteed to qualify for the knockout stage in second place, behind Manchester City, and ao the defeat for Brugge means they finish bottom.

In the other game of the group, Manchester City, who already won the group, were beaten by RB Leipzig 2-1.

It was a match played without fans because of Covid-19 restrictions, and Pep Guardiola opted to field a strong side, which included a first club start since 6 November for Kevin de Bruyne.

City finished the game with 10 men after Kyle Walker was shown a straight red card in the last 10 minutes for an unnecessary foul on Silva.

Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Portugal forward Andre Silva scored for Leipzig while Riyad Mahrez scored a consolation for the visitors.

Leipzig finished third on the group, and will drop to the Europa League.

