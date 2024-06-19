Terry G explains why his collabo with Wizkid was taken down on music streaming platforms

Nigerian street hop singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi popularly known in music circles as Terry G has explained why his collaboration with Wizkid was taken down.

The ‘Free Madness’ crooner who opened up in a recent episode of the Afrobeats podcast revealed that Wizkid’s legal team contacted him to take down his song titled ‘Mary Jane’ across all digital streaming platforms.

But Terry G however acknowledged that he released the song—which seems to have been produced years ago—without first getting approval from Wizkid’s group.

The entertainer who was once the most sought-after music producer in the land further acknowledged during the interview that his approach was informal and also stated that in his era, collaborations were based on mutual respect and love.

“I didn’t clear the song I made with Wizkid [‘Mary Jane’] because, in my era, we don’t clear songs; we do collaborations based on love. The lawyers have reached out to me to take the song down,” he disclosed.

“To be honest, we’ve got to be professional and do paperwork. Because if that doesn’t work, nothing will work. So trust me, I have pulled down the song. For the platforms that are yet to take it down, I will make sure it is taken down on those platforms, too, soon.”

