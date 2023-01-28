TETFund allegedly uncovers campaign of calumny against top executives

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has raised an alarm over what it claims are plots to launch a campaign of calumny by “certain individuals and groups” against its leadership so as to disrupt its activities.

In a press release issued in Abuja on Friday by its Acting-Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, TETFund said the alleged plot was due to its “firm determination not to succumb to frivolous requests that grossly violates its mandate.”

The agency urged its stakeholders, as well as the general public to ignore such plots to discredit the leadership of the Fund.

The Acting-Director who failed to mention names, said the individuals and groups who seek all forms of unholy sponsorship, support and patronage from the Fund have turned against it in continuation of “their campaign of calumny by resorting to carrying out demonstrations and writing frivolous petitions against the Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, over his continued stance not to compromise his office”.

Oniyangi added that Echono and his team “would continue to: focus on the needs of the Fund’s Beneficiary Institutions, classified under the TETFund Establishment Act of 2011 as Public Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, as well as another specific mandate of the Agency.”

“The Management of TETFund is cognizant of the increasing confidence being reposed on the Fund by critical stakeholders and indeed the general public, as a result of the impactful reforms introduced in the past year to enhance greater efficiency and quality service delivery; and would not under any circumstance betray public trust”, the Acting-Director said in the press statement.

“While the schemes of these individuals and groups are not unexpected, as they have become almost traditional, it is important to call the attention of our esteemed stakeholders and the general public to avoid attendant distractions that may arise,” the statement said.

