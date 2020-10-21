There’ll be consequences for blood Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu spilled at Lekki toll gate –Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to soldiers opening fire at #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of the state on Tuesday which claimed the life of one person and injured several others in the heavy bombardment by the soldiers.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday night vowed that Nigerian leaders including; Muhammadu Buhari, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bola Tinubu, and Yemi Osinbajo who allowed the shedding of the blood of protesters at Lekki toll gate will never escape punishment.

“For the blood that Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu and Osinbajo spilled in Lekki today there will be consequences,” Fani-Kayode tweeted.

READ ALSO: FANI KAYODE TO BUHARI: Probe MURIC over alleged funding by ISWAP

“They will pay a heavy price. Lagos is my home. I was born there. I grew up there. These are my people. You will NEVER escape divine retribution, God’s vengeance and God’s judgement,” Fani-Kayode declared.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier on Tuesday declared a 24-hour curfew over the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Sanwo-Olu has also ordered an investigation into the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in the Lekki area of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions