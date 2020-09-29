There’ll be war if Yoruba breaks away from Nigeria —Akande | Ripples Nigeria

A former governor of Osun State and pioneer Interim Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has said that the Yoruba will be in war for a century if it breaks away from Nigeria, the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reported.

The stateman also appealed to those clamoring for a new nation to jettison such thoughts and have a rethink.

Mr Akande spoke on Monday in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State during the inauguration of a project owned by Adebayo Adelabu, a former CBN deputy governor and APC governorship candidate in Oyo State in the 2019 elections to mark his 50th birthday anniversary.

“Those agitating for a Yoruba nation should have a rethink. This country must remain united to save it from war,” Mr Akande said.

Read also: You are a product of godfatherism, Bisi Akande tells El-Rufai in subtle defence of Tinubu

“Yoruba will be in war for another 100 years if Nigeria is allowed to break,” he said.

Mr Akande said that francophone countries are threatened by the stength and unity of the country.

“Those tormenting Nigeria are doing so because they are products of failed states. It is a difficult task to stop crimes, particularly in a corrupt society.

“Now that some Nigerians are talking about breaking because of difficulties, they didn’t know that a man who cannot endure will collapse and die. Only enduring countries can stay,” he said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State and Moses Adeyemo, former deputy governor of Oyo State.

Join the conversation

Opinions