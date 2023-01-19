News
Three people injured as twin explosions rock APC rally in Port-Harcourt
Twin explosions rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally on Thursday, causing chaos at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the state capital of Rivers State.
It was learned that the tragedy left at least three people gravely hurt.
Two women were among the injured, and they were all taken right away to the hospital for treatment.
The exact origin of the explosion was unclear, however it was stated that there was a fight over access to the field between young people from the Rumuji community, the Igboukwu field’s proprietors, and APC officials.
Read also:Four confirmed dead in Kogi explosion as Buhari visits state
According to reports, the youths stopped the party from conducting the rally at the field in Port Harcourt’s well-known Mile One neighborhood.
The APC’s media secretary, Darlington Nwauju, recognized the incident and described it as “unfortunate.”
Iringe-Koko, the state police spokesperson, claimed that the command was looking into the situation and would provide more information soon.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...