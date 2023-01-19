Three people injured as twin explosions rock APC rally in Port-Harcourt

Twin explosions rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally on Thursday, causing chaos at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the state capital of Rivers State.

It was learned that the tragedy left at least three people gravely hurt.

Two women were among the injured, and they were all taken right away to the hospital for treatment.

The exact origin of the explosion was unclear, however it was stated that there was a fight over access to the field between young people from the Rumuji community, the Igboukwu field’s proprietors, and APC officials.

According to reports, the youths stopped the party from conducting the rally at the field in Port Harcourt’s well-known Mile One neighborhood.

The APC’s media secretary, Darlington Nwauju, recognized the incident and described it as “unfortunate.”

Iringe-Koko, the state police spokesperson, claimed that the command was looking into the situation and would provide more information soon.

