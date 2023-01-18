Two APC supporters reportedly die in Ebonyi auto crash

Two supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly died in an auto crash in Ebonyi State on Wednesday.

The victims were on their way to the party’s campaign rally at Iboko community in the Izzi local government area of the state when the Onicha South Mass Transit bus carrying the supporters crashed in the area.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that several others were seriously injured in the accident.



However, the state police command has not confirmed the accident.

The incident came a few days after 16 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) died in an auto accident in the state.

