Tiktok CEO, Zhang Yiming to step down as co-founder Liang Rubo sets to take over | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Tiktok CEO, Zhang Yiming to step down as co-founder Liang Rubo sets to take over
ByteDance CEO, Zhang Yiming, has revealed intent to step down from his role as CEO, a decision linked to his lack of some skills for an ideal manager.
Zhang disclosed this in a recent official correspondence to the leadership of the Chinese company.
According to the c-suite executive, his leadership preference is more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles, rather than managing people.
While the transition process has been initiated, the eventual change is expected to happen in about 6 months.
Confirming the news, the company noted that while Zhang is expected to move to another position at the company; co-founder Liang Rubo will become the new CEO.
At the moment, Liang presently runs HR at ByteDance.
Zhang’s decision and comment are quite shocking to venture analysts as he has been accredited to driving TikTok to success when it turned world’s most valuable startup.
READ ALSO: China accuses US of ‘bullying’, threatens counter measures over Trump’s TikTok, WeChat ban
Explaining his decision, he further revealed intent to experiment on other ideas which his current role as CEO will not avail him.
He said: “I worry I am still relying too much on the ideas I had before starting the company, and haven’t challenged myself by updating those concepts.
“I think someone else can better drive progress through areas like improved daily management.
“The truth is, I lack some of the skills that make an ideal manager.
“I’m more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles, and leveraging these theories to further reduce management work, rather than actually managing people.
“Similarly, I’m not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music, and daydreaming about what may be possible.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...