Tinubu asks Senate to confirm 11 justices for the Supreme Court

President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate confirmation of the 11 Supreme Court justices.

The president made the request in a letter addressed to the Senate and read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Wednesday.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended 11 justices for appointment to the Supreme Court bench.

The council made the recommendation after receiving a list of 22 nominees to fill the vacant positions at the apex court following the death and retirement of some justices.

The Supreme Court bench currently has 10 justices, 11 persons below the statutory requirement of 21 judges.

Those recommended are – Justice Haruna Tsammani (North-East), who chaired the Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Moore Adumein (South-South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North-Central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South-East), and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East)

Others are – Justice Obande Ogbuinya (South-East), Justice Stephen Adah (North-Central), Justice Habeeb Abiru (South-West), Justice Jamilu Tukur (North-West), Justice Abubakar Umar (North-West) and Justice Mohammed Idris (North-Central).

The Senate President, thereafter, referred the president’s request to the Senate Committee on Judiciary for screening and further legislative input.

