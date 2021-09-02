Connect with us

Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria settle for bronze in table tennis event

Published

41 mins ago

on

Team Nigeria have continued to rake in medals at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo as they clinched a bronze medal in a table tennis event.

It was Team Nigeria’s first medal in a sport other than powerlifting at the rescheduled games in the Japanese capital.

The duo of Tajudeen Agunbiade and Alabi Olufemi settled for the bronze medal after falling to a defeat against Australia in the semi-finals of the men’s team Class 9 to 10 event.

In the doubles game, Agunbiade and Olufemi lost 3-1 to Australian pair Ma Lin and Joel Coughlan.

After losing the first set 12-10, the Nigerian team fought back to win 11-8, only to lose 12-10 again in the third set.

They however failed to keep up the momentum by losing the fourth set 11-5 for a 3-1 major score line.

Ma went on to beat Agunbiade 3-2 in the opening singles, coming from two sets down (8-11, 9-11) to win the final three sets 11-3, 11-9, 11-8.

As it stands, Team Nigeria now have three gold, one silver and three bronze medals from the Games.

