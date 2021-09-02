Sports
Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria settle for bronze in table tennis event
Team Nigeria have continued to rake in medals at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo as they clinched a bronze medal in a table tennis event.
It was Team Nigeria’s first medal in a sport other than powerlifting at the rescheduled games in the Japanese capital.
The duo of Tajudeen Agunbiade and Alabi Olufemi settled for the bronze medal after falling to a defeat against Australia in the semi-finals of the men’s team Class 9 to 10 event.
In the doubles game, Agunbiade and Olufemi lost 3-1 to Australian pair Ma Lin and Joel Coughlan.
Read Also: Obiji clinches silver in powerlifting – Team Nigeria’s sixth medal at Tokyo Paralympics
After losing the first set 12-10, the Nigerian team fought back to win 11-8, only to lose 12-10 again in the third set.
They however failed to keep up the momentum by losing the fourth set 11-5 for a 3-1 major score line.
Ma went on to beat Agunbiade 3-2 in the opening singles, coming from two sets down (8-11, 9-11) to win the final three sets 11-3, 11-9, 11-8.
As it stands, Team Nigeria now have three gold, one silver and three bronze medals from the Games.
