Tokyo Paralympics: Team Nigeria settle for bronze in table tennis event

Team Nigeria have continued to rake in medals at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo as they clinched a bronze medal in a table tennis event.

It was Team Nigeria’s first medal in a sport other than powerlifting at the rescheduled games in the Japanese capital.

The duo of Tajudeen Agunbiade and Alabi Olufemi settled for the bronze medal after falling to a defeat against Australia in the semi-finals of the men’s team Class 9 to 10 event.

In the doubles game, Agunbiade and Olufemi lost 3-1 to Australian pair Ma Lin and Joel Coughlan.

After losing the first set 12-10, the Nigerian team fought back to win 11-8, only to lose 12-10 again in the third set.

They however failed to keep up the momentum by losing the fourth set 11-5 for a 3-1 major score line.

Ma went on to beat Agunbiade 3-2 in the opening singles, coming from two sets down (8-11, 9-11) to win the final three sets 11-3, 11-9, 11-8.

As it stands, Team Nigeria now have three gold, one silver and three bronze medals from the Games.

