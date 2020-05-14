Total declares N6.71 per share dividend for Full Year 2019 ahead of Q1 results

Total Nigeria Plc has announced it is proposing to pay shareholders a dividend per share of N6.71 for Full Year 2019 as the public awaits the release of its financials for the first quarter of this year.

There is a huge likelihood that both its Audited Financial Statements (AFS) and Unaudited Financial Statements (UFS) will be out on Friday.

“The AFS and the UFS would be released to the public on or before 15th May, 2020,” the notice of the energy and oil and gas giant to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday says.

Total, whose France-based parent company has presence over 130 countries, has been riding on choppy waters in Nigeria in recent times following its declaration of a 70 per cent plunge in profit and a 6 per cent fall in revenue in the 2019 financial year.

It paid dividends twice (interim and final) in 2018, totalling N17 per share but managed to announce N6.71 for FY2019 today as the oil firm grapples with escalating finance costs in its operations.

With outstanding shares in the neighbourhood of 339.522 million, Total’s Earnings Per Share is valued at N7.70. Bloomberg puts its Price to Earnings (PE) at 13.35.

Its Return on Investment trailing for twelve months is 6.85 according to Reuters.

Total closed trade on the floor of the NSE today at N102.8 per share.

